Man Group plc Sells 7,068 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Cognex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $64.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $92.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.