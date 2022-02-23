California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,667 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of StoneCo worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.11.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Banco Santander cut StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

