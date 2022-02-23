Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 73,141 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

USFD stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Truist Financial began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

