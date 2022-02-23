Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,347 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 43,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the second quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Donaldson by 5.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

