Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,293 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,621,000 after buying an additional 62,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 242,113 shares during the last quarter. Granger Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.80. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

