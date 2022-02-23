Royal Bank of Canada Sells 78,755 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,755 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

