Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,304 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 265.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 124,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEM. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

