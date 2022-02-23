Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,707 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.06.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.