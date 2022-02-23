Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 63 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KWR opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.21. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $194.54 and a one year high of $300.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

