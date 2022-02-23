Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 89,181 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $409.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

