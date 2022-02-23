Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 35,938 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 91.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,938 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 166.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Separately, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

