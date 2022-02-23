Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.31.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

