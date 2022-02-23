mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 129,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.
About mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF)
