Natera (NTRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera has a 1 year low of $58.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $39,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natera by 87.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Natera by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

