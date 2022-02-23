Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.32. 46,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 50,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTEC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

