Analysts Set AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) PT at C$8.67

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$6.72 and a 1 year high of C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$492.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.74.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.