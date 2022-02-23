Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 7,710.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 401,256 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Flex worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 51.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 377,632 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth $1,517,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 67.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of FLEX opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.