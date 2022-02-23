California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.34 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

AR opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 4.15. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

