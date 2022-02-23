California State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.66 Million Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 752,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $105.56. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.10.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

