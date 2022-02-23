California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,867 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Oak Street Health worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.14. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 113,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,756. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.71.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

