Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,234 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 41.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 121,210 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $13,483,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,004,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,116 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AY opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

