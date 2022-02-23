Man Group plc Boosts Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1,032.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,163 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 91,321 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of TripAdvisor worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 26,830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,693 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Shares of TRIP opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.