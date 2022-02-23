Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 787,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 161,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTX opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $64.59 and a one year high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

MTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

