Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Howard Horn Sells 2,393 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CFO Howard Horn sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $76,408.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9,370.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,055,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after purchasing an additional 802,652 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 293,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,173,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.