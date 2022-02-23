EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,373 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of EnerSys worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,813,000 after acquiring an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,961,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.23%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

