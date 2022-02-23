California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,879 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $125,263,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 279,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,360,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after purchasing an additional 626,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

SPR stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

