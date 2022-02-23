Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $660,000 Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,226 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

