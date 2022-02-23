Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kadant were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kadant by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $196.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $161.77 and a one year high of $240.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

