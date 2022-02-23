Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,139 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,624,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2,037.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 494.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 138,829 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.