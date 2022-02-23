Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

CLB opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

