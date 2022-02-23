Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after buying an additional 120,341 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

