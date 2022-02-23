Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,144,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

