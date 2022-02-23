Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,534 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day moving average of $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.79 and a 1-year high of $394.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

