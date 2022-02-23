Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of RenaissanceRe worth $31,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 899,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,391,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.20.

NYSE:RNR opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.