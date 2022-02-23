Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.68% of Associated Capital Group worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AC opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.16. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

