Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,030 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 93.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 441,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of GMAB opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
