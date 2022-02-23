Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 36,314 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,314 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 166.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 119.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of FCT opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.