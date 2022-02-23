Eaton Vance Management Buys 114 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,322,000 after purchasing an additional 243,890 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 152.94%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.