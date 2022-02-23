Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $394.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $428.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

