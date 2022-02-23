Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $50,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

