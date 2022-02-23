Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $688,000 Investment in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.18% of Howard Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBMD. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $5,460,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $4,359,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,597,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3,340.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBMD opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Howard Bancorp Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

