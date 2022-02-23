Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 37.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $546,645. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

