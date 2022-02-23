Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 18,678 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $261,552.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $58.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.