Eaton Vance Management Sells 1,038 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 336.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,503,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,989,000 after purchasing an additional 474,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.