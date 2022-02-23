Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 2,153 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Cass Information Systems worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASS stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.67 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.70. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

