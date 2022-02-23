Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $662.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

