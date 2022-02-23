Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $23.71 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

