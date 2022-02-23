Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

