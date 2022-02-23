Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.41% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $705,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $861,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,349,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BYRN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $194.09 million, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

