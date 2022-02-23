Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading 18.5% Higher

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) traded up 18.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.19 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 25,905,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 8,468,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.
Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.