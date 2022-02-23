Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading 18.5% Higher

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) traded up 18.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.19 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 25,905,216 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 8,468,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.82. The company has a market cap of £44.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18.

Arc Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. The company's principal assets are the Zamsort copper project covering an area of 408 square kilometers; and the Zaco copper project comprising an area of 469 square kilometers located in northwest Zambia.

